Western Sydney boss Marko Rudan has challenged his players to start the A-League Men season with a bang, insisting they can book themselves a ticket to the Asian Cup in January off the back of good performances in clubland.

Rudan's side begin their 2023-24 campaign at home to Wellington on Sunday with high expectations after ending a six-year finals exile last term.

The club's revival under Rudan's watch has paved the way for Brandon Borrello to earn a Socceroos recall and the Wanderers boss is hoping more can follow suit.

Rudan has added Olyroos duo Lachlan Brook and Dylan Pierias over the off-season, while reliable goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas is another who could be in national team calculations.

Borrello only landed in Sydney on Thursday after featuring for Australia in friendlies against England and New Zealand, with Rudan to make a late call on whether he starts against Wellington.

"We as a club are proud and Brandon got to do what kids dream of and play against England at Wembley," Rudan said.

"He did awfully well last year and earned his right to be part of the Socceroos set-up.

"It may not be perfect for us in terms of our preparation for Sunday but anyone who represents our club for the national team is a privilege.

"There are other players there that need to step up - they've got a massive carrot dangling in front of them to be part of the Asian Cup.

"Our hope is that we have more players representing Australia in the Asian Cup, but they've got to put the work and effort in."

Rudan has kept his powder dry for the January transfer window, signing just two additional foreigners - Dutch midfielder Jorritt Hendrix and Swedish forward Marcus Antonsson - to complement Brazilian captain Marcelo.

The Wanderers boss began last season, his first full campaign at the club, using a more conservative tactical approach.

They transitioned to an eye-catching attacking philosophy as the campaign wore on and Rudan wants them to continue along that trajectory.

"We've slightly changed our way of playing, which will be interesting to see how it comes out on Sunday," Rudan said.

"I'm confident that all the players understand their roles and responsibilities

"And irrespective of who I put out there, they're going to be able to do the job."