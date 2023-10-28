Socceroos coach Graham Arnold certainly thinks so, as does current incumbent in the central striking role, Mitch Duke.

And, in keeping with an infectiously confident nature, Yengi himself doesn’t disagree.

Only injury prevented Arnold capping the imposing 24-year-old forward in September’s 2-2 friendly draw with Mexico in Dallas.

However, if Yengi keeps finding the net for League One leaders Pompey, the opportunity could come as soon as next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine, with January’s Asian Cup in Qatar shimmering on the horizon beyond that.

Four goals in just 100 minutes in all competitions since swapping Western Sydney Wanderers for England’s south coast have made the striker with the South Sudanese heritage an instant fans’ favourite at Fratton Park.

An ankle ligament injury stopped him in his tracks for six weeks, but the fit-again ex-Olyroo welcomes the Socceroos attention, adamant that Arnold is right to be looking at him as a possible future successor to Duke, who turns 33 in January.

Yengi, brimming with self belief, told FTBL: “I think he should be. I think I have great potential and a lot of qualities I can bring to the national team.

“Of course I need to improve a lot as a player - but I can see myself playing quite well, and working quite well, within the national team in the future.

“As a kid it’s a dream to play for your country, although in my case I didn’t really think about it too much growing up in Adelaide where you don’t get to see to much of the Socceroos playing there in person.

“But as I got older and became a professional, playing more, it’s now become more of a realistic goal, and something I’ve been working towards. It’s definitely something on my mind.”

Asked what he might bring to the green and gold, if - and when - the call comes, Yengi neatly summed up the attributes which tempted Portsmouth - who hold a four point buffer atop the table - to add him to a squad which also includes budding Socceroos midfielder Alex Robertson.

“I think if you watch my game I’m quick and strong, I can play off the left or down the middle. I have skill and like to create things,” he said.

“I think I play a brand of football that is not only good for the team but is also great for the fans to enjoy.

“I think I’ve got a good mindset and have adapted well to this league - there are parts of my game which majestic that easier and I think my physical presence is part of that.

“I’m able to throw my weight around and that’s made it less difficult to step in and do well.

“I also love the technical side of the game - playing with the ball at your feet and executing those little one-twos and linking up with the No.10 and the midfielders and making those runs in behind.

“That’s not something I got to do too much so far - but watching the Socceroos and playing with the likes of Alex (Roberson) I love playing with guys like that who like to get on the ball and play passes for me to run on to.”

On a season-long loan from Manchester City, Robertson, 20, has made a first start for Pompey, with 12 league appearances already under his belt in what is his first taste of senior football.

Yengi ponders the possibility of linking up the youngster in national team colours.

“It’s something we’ve talked about and I’d love to see that happen,” he added. “There are lots of Aussies coming through and getting national team debuts, and the team is looking very exciting for the future.

“I’m looking forward to us playing in big tournaments together and winning things hopefully for our country one day.”

Another making inroads is fellow Adelaide United alumni Mohamed Toure, the 19-year-old striker who made his debut off the bench in the 1-0 loss to England at Wembley.

On loan at Paris FC, Toure and Yengi are in constant touch.

“I’ve known Mo since he was maybe six years old and we spent a lot of time together growing up,” he said.

“I was there in London for the game and it was surreal really. I remember we were just little boys kicking the ball around with his brothers back in Adelaide in the park.

“And then I’m suddenly there at Wembley watching him go shoulder to shoulder with Marcus Rashford and players you watch each week scoring in the Premier League.

“It was crazy to see but it’s something he’s been working towards for some time now, and he’s getting his rewards.”

Unbeaten going into Saturday night’s clash at lowly Reading, Pompey are looking to ultimately reprise past triumphs - like 2008’s FA Cup final win - with promotion a non-negotiable.

“We have great fans and a great history here - and I think after 15 games the supporters are beginning to believe,” said Yengi.

“We have to just keep building on what we’re doing and I think we’re playing a style of football the supporters enjoy. When we play at home Fratton Park is rocking.

“It’s a great time to be at Portsmouth and it looks like the club is heading in the right direction.

“From a personal perspective I’m only a few weeks back from my injury and it’s all about getting my body right and hopefully playing more games.

“It’s up to me to show why I should be starting or should be playing more minutes. I’m doing the extras after training and pushing my body that little bit harder as I build up more fitness and build a consistent base.

“Every time I’ve been on the pitch I’ve pretty much contributed to a goal and I’m looking forward to getting a lot more involved.

“I just want to get back out there again scoring goals - that’s what I love to do. I can’t wait.”