In fact, Ryan and Arrizabalaga have now gone 61 appearances each without conceding a goal from their own error, an incredible statistic that shows just how comfortable Ryan has become in the world's toughest league.

It's a far sight from Ryan's nervous start to top-flight European football at Valencia, where he failed to lock down the number one role at the Spanish giants due to the heavy pressure and a couple of error-ridden performances.

In 101 Premier League appearances, Ryan has kept 22 cleansheets, a one-in-five ratio made all the more impressive by Brighton's cellar-dwelling history throughout his tenure at the club.

In his entire EPL career, the Socceroos shot-stopper has only made two errors leading to a goal, which stands him among the safest pairs of hands to grace the league over the past decade.

He's equally reliable with the ball at his feet, boasting one of the highest pass accuracies in the EPL.

His long-renowned long-ball ability has been a trademark of Brighton's game during his time at the club, with Ryan delivering a whopping 877 long balls during his Premier League career.