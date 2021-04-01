Sam Kerr demonstrated once more why she may be the deadliest striker in the women's game as she scored one of the best goals of her prolific season to ease Chelsea's path into the women's Champions League semi-finals.

The Matildas' captain produced a classic centre forward's goal in the first half of the Blues' quarter-final second leg in Budapest on Wednesday to help them beat German champions Wolfsburg 3-0 for a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Even Wolfsburg coach Stephan Lerch reckoned he had no complaints as he hailed the Australian striker's goal as "world-class".

Played in the Hungarian capital because of COVID restrictions, this was the English champs' best Champions League performance against their bogey side who had knocked them out of three previous tournaments.

Once again, the dazzling combination of Kerr and English international Fran Kirby lay at the heart of the triumph, with both on the scoresheet yet again as Chelsea's bid for four titles this season gathered further momentum.

Kerr, who also won the 27th minute penalty which Pernille Harder converted to send the Blues on their way to victory, was brilliant five minutes later when she got on the end of a long pass floated into the Wolfsburg box.

Kerr had the strength to control the ball with back to goal, evade the attention of central defender Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh with two neat touches and swivel to fire into the corner for her 20th goal in all competitions this season.

"Sam Kerr today, the second goal, that was world-class," conceded Lerch.

"In defence we didn't do as well, but that is world class. All the quarter-finalists have good quality. That's the future and that is good for women's football."

The luckless Doorsoun-Khajeh was also responsible for the spot kick after being outmuscled by Kerr in a battle to get on the end of a long through ball and fouling the Australian.

It looked a fortuitous penalty because, although Kerr ended up taking a tumble into the box, it appeared that the initial contact happened just outside the area.

Yet the Russian referee Anastasia Pustovoitova pointed to the spot and with no VAR in operation, it allowed ex-Wolfsburg star Harder to step up and put the tie beyond doubt after Chelsea's 2-1 win in their 'home' leg, also staged in Budapest.

With Chelsea controlling proceedings, coach Emma Hayes had the luxury of bringing off Kerr with half an hour left but after soaking up German pressure with some comfort, Kirby was still on hand to strike on the counter in the 81st minute.

It meant that, between them, Kerr and Kirby have now scored 39 Chelsea goals this season.

Hayes hailed what she felt was her "favourite win" in charge of Chelsea as a "proud day for English football".

"I've waited nine years for today. The players played with that level of control, discipline, assured nature, they carried out what I wanted them to do in its entirety. Everybody did their job.

"That's how you show yourself as a manager, how we are growing up in Europe. We've played them before and been humiliated. They are the benchmark. It's a proud day for English football."

In the semi-finals, Chelsea look set to meet German opposition again against Bayern Munich, who lead Swedish side Rosengard 3-0 after the first leg of their quarter-final.