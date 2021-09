The opening rounds of the of the A-League will be based on a conference system and will kick off on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory, Western United, Adelaide United, Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar will be in one conference and will play most of their games in Victoria.

The other conference will be made of the five NSW-based clubs, Macarthur FC, Western Sydney Wanderers, Central Coast Mariners, Sydney FC and the Newcastle Jets plus the Wellington Phoenix who will remain in NSW for the foreseeable future.

Round 1