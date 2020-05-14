The year was 2003 and Kewell was set to leave Leeds United.

A number of European clubs were after the Socceroo, including the Red Devils.

Kewell eventually joined Liverpool, spending five injury-plagued seasons there before moving to Galatasaray.

Scholes praised the Australian winger's talent, but said him snubbing Manchester United mattered little in the end.

"I always remember two or three who were possibly coming, I remember Harry Kewell was one and you knew what a good player he was,” Scholes said on Savage Social.

“He was brilliant. I think he ended up turning us down and going to Liverpool which didn’t really bother us that much.

“"But I think the one that stands out is Ronaldinho. I really thought the manager got him. I think we were away for pre-season, it was as close as announcing him and giving him a number.

"But I think he ended up changing his mind at the last minute and signing for Barcelona. It’s strange really because on that pre-season tour we were playing against Barcelona."