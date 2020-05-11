Entitled the ‘Schools Football Workbook’, the interactive online resource is designed for both primary school children and their teachers to both learn about and become fans of football, as well as learn about nutrition and physical activity.

The resource, which schools and teachers can register for here, is broken into four distinct pillars; an active session that focuses on physical literacy, an experience section keyed in on football and movement skills, a transition section that seeks to provide a pathway for participants to access their local club and partner with member federations, and a fans section which provides youngsters with activities related to A-League and W-League clubs and the Socceroos and Matildas.

“This is an important piece of work to bring football to the classroom via an interactive, digital resource that will prove invaluable to primary schools as they work through the COVID-19 situation. It will enable boys and girls to remain connected with football, while staying active, healthy and happy,” FFA CEO James Johnson said.

“We have taken a whole of game approach in the development of the workbook and I’d like to acknowledge the great contribution the A-League and W-League clubs and the member federations make in the schools’ space, and the effort they’ve put into this project alongside FFA.

“This workbook will complement the work our stakeholders undertake with schools and will enhance football’s future delivery model.

“We may be moving to a relaxation of social isolation measures over the coming weeks, but we believe this workbook will be of great benefit to schools, teachers and students long after the coronavirus pandemic is over.”

The resources put out from the comes a week on from Melbourne Victory releasing their own four-week football course for students to confined to their homes during COVID-19 to get some physical education in.

“It’s great to see Football Federation Australia embedding physical literacy into resources for schools,” Sport Australia Deputy General Manager of Participation James Ceely said.

“Through these fun and engaging football activities, children can develop the skills, behaviours and attitudes they need to be physically active for life.”

Schools and teachers can register and download the Workbook here.