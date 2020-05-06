Schwarzer played 367 games for the Teeside club on his way to becoming the Premier League's highest foreign appearance holder among a host of other records.

The former Socceroos shot-stopper eventually retired after winning the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016, however he said that Middlesborough thought he was done eight years prior.

“They thought that I was past it and my legs were gone,” Schwarzer told Talksport. “They wanted to sign me on for another year, but they were kind of half-hearted about it.

“They weren’t really committed to it and kept giving a lot of excuses and reasons why they believed one year was all they were prepared to offer.

“I was like that’s fine I respect that, I know I can get longer elsewhere and it’s probably best for both of us to have a new challenge.