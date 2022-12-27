League-leading Arsenal have defeated West Ham United 3-1 as England's high-octane Premier League awoke from its World Cup hibernation with goals, red cards and late Boxing Day drama.

Despite missing the injured Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe, Mikel Arteta's Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table from five to seven points after coming from a goal down at the break at the Emirates in front of former boss Arsene Wenger.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Edward Nketiah strikes saw off the visitors, after Said Benrahma's 27th-minute penalty, for a 13th victory in 15 league games.

"I just give him (Nketiah) a big hug because he totally deserved it the way he played. It was a very Eddie Nketiah goal and an outstanding performance by him," Arteta told Amazon Prime.

"You could feel the last few games he has been trying but he didn't score. He didn't score in the friendlies but that will give him confidence."

Earlier on Monday at Goodison Park, Julen Lopetegui's first league match as manager of Lucas and Dylan Scicluna's Wolverhampton Wanderers ended in wild celebrations as Rayan Ait-Nouri scored a 94th-minute breakaway goal to beat Everton 2-1.

The Toffees had taken an early lead through Jerry Mina but Daniel Podence levelled from a clever free kick before Ait-Nouri inflicted Everton's sixth defeat in eight league games.

"This is only one step," Spaniard Lopetegui said.

"We are a in a bad position. We have to enjoy our victory but we have not done anything yet."

That win lifted Wolves off the bottom, replaced by a Southampton side beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Solly March created a goal for Adam Lallana, pressured Romain Perraud into an own goal and scored himself at St Mary's before the hosts' James Ward-Prowse converted a penalty at the second attempt.

Garang Kuol's soon-to-be Newcastle United, Liverpool and Crystal Palace also scored three when winning away, the Magpies going second after their 3-0 victory at Leicester City.

The Magpies were two up in seven minutes through Chris Wood's penalty and Miguel Almiron. Joelinton added a third on the 32nd.

"Today was a big test for us and [I'm] delighted [with] how the players started," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said.

Victory moved Newcastle above Manchester City, who visit Leeds United on Wednesday.

Those results meant Liverpool needed to win the tea-time game at Aston Villa.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk scored in the first half and while Ollie Watkins halved the deficit after the break, 18-year-old Spanish substitute Stefan Bajcetic made the game safe with his first senior goal.

Crystal Palace defenders Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins were sent off either side of Bobby Decordova-Reid's 31st-minute goal for Georgias Okkas' Fulham at Selhurst Park.

Tim Ream and Alexsander Mitrovic added further goals for the Cottagers who won a Premier League London derby for only the second time in 29 attempts.

At Brentford, Harry Kane scored as Tottenham came back from 2-0 down to draw.

Ivan Toney netted along with Vitaly Janelt for the Bees before Kane began Spurs' now customary fightback after the seventh match in succession in which they have gone behind. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser.

With AP & PA.