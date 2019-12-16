Reports emerged on Twitter on Monday afternoon that the 26-time Socceroo had asked for an immediate release from his contract, with more players to follow.

We understand that Scott McDonald has asked for an immediate release from his contract at @wufcofficial with other players set to follow. Join us tonight from 8pm on #SST to hear the latest. — Soccer Stoppage Time (@SocStoppageTime) December 16, 2019

However, a source with knowledge of the situation has told FTBL that the striker has not made any such request – and McDonald only heard of the rumour when he discovered a bevy of messages on his phone asking his status following training.

McDonald, 36, has been absent from the team sheet in United’s wins over Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar in the last two weeks, with Head Coach Mark Rudan blaming the 36-year-old's absence on an Achilles injury.

Signing with the A-League’s newest side in May, McDonald has since made eight appearances, with seven starts, on the season.

Though seemingly retired at the end 2018, the attacker was lured back to Australia and has since been one of the key cogs in United’s early success; his attacking instincts and footballing helping his side record a strong start to their existence.

Currently third on the A-League table, United will this Friday travel to Sydney to take on struggling Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium.

Western United also denied the rumours.

