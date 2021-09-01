Hearts paid a five-figure transfer fee (in pounds) for Devlin, who leaves the Jets without kicking a ball after starring for Wellington Phoenix last A-League campaign.

He signs for the Scottish club, who were promoted after winning the Championship last season, on a three year deal.

Speaking to the Official Hearts Website, manager Robbie Neilson said: ‘This one has been a long time in the making but I’m delighted that Cammy is now a Hearts player.

“He was as keen to get over here and joins us as we were to sign him, so already there is a great relationship there.

“He’s a real livewire on the pitch, dynamic with a great engine and he’ll give 100% every time he pulls on the maroon jersey.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “It’s been known for a while that we were trying to get Cammy in but now that day is here, it’s no less exciting.

“He is going to give us something different on the pitch and I think the fans are really going to take to him…when he arrived at Edinburgh Airport the first thing he said was ‘I’m home’ and that says it all about his attitude.

“A big thanks goes to Tony, Cammy’s agent, who has been instrumental in this deal and to all of the staff at the club who have worked non-stop to ensure that this has been a really successful transfer window.”