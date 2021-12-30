Central Coast are reported to be looking to Dundee FC striker Jason Cummings to bolster their A-League side. The Daily Record state that Mariner's Scottish manager Nick Montgomery is hoping to bring in the Scottish Premiership player during the January transfer window.

Cummings has played the totality of his career in England and Scotland. Making his debut in 2013 with Hibernian, with whom he played for four seasons, the striker would go onto represent Nottingham Forest, Rangers, Peterborough United, Luton Town, Shrewsbury Town and most recently Dundee FC since the beginning of last season.

The 26-year old's time at Dundee seems to be drawing to a end, with the player falling out of favour of late. The striker was sent home earlier this month according to the BBC, after being "completely unfit to train."

Cummings had attended a large-scale show in Glasgow two days prior to a Scottish Premiership match against Hearts and has been relegated to training and playing with the development squad, not featuring for the senior side since early December. This occurred even though Dundee were heavily hit by a COVID-19 outbreak just prior to the winter break.

Prior to his demotion, Cummings had made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, being used largely as a substitute. His contract with Dundee FC expires at the end of this campaign.

The Record further report that Dundee FC head coach James McPake is keen to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window but must free up space in the squad to do so.

Mariners have yet to confirm the Cummings connection. Should the reports come to fruition, the earliest he could play is on the opening day of the Australian men's January transfer window on January 15, 2022.

Central Coast are scheduled to play Newcastle Jets at home in their Round 10 fixture that day.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.