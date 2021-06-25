Cameron Devlin appeared in 44 matches – including 33 starts – for the Phoenix across two A-League seasons. Devlin led the competition in tackles won during each of his two seasons, while also scoring his first Phoenix goal earlier this year.

Ex Socceroo Luke DeVere and former Sydney FC NPL defender Liam McGing also exit the club after signing on in the 2019/20 Season; DeVere was limited to six matches this season due to injury and McGing appearing in seven games.

2019/20 signee Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi also leaves the Phoenix by mutual consent, after being limited to four games this season.

Mirza Muratovic departs the Club after joining the Phoenix this season, appearing in eight matches and scoring two goals. He was recently linked to Sydney Olympic, although whether that move comes off is highly uncertain.

Charles Lokoli-Ngoy and Matthew Ridenton, who also both joined the Phoenix squad this season – Ridenton in his second stint with the Club - appeared in nine and eight matches respectively.

"The club thanks these players for their roles with the team this season and wishes them all the best for their future," Wellington said.

Wellington stars James McGarry and Tomer Hemed are now the only two uncertainties in the Nix squad, but the club are in discussions to keep both according to NZ outlet Stuff.

Hemed has long been rumoured to be leaving the club after his wife announced his departure on Instagram, although a destination hasn't been forthcoming.

DEPARTING PLAYERS: