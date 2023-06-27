Central Coast have already rejected Hearts’ initial six-figure offer and are holding out for a significantly higher sum for the London-born 22-year-old who showcased his class with a goal and an assist in the Mariners’ 6-1 grand final slaying of Melbourne City.

Using the record $2 million A-League transfer fee paid by KVC Westerlo for Socceroos defender Jordan Bos as leverage, the Mariners are unwilling to release Silvera without adequate compensation in a significant shift in their previous transfer policy.

Despite no offers as yet being accepted by owner Richard Peil, it’s expected that Silvera will be released from the final two years of his contract within the next week.

However, if Silvera’s second shot overseas is to take him to Edinburgh it will require a more generous offer from the capital club to unite him with compatriots Kye Rowles, Cam Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson at the Jam Tarts.

"There has been a lot of interest in Sammy - and justifiably so - from multiple clubs in both the UK and Asia. There have been several concrete offers to go along with that but nothing has been decided yet,” Mariners chief Peil told FTBL.

“Personal success gets players noticed and Sammy deserves the attention, and as a club we’re not surprised either.

“His class was there for all to see at the back end of the season, and of course in the grand final, and it’s no shock that the phone has been ringing off the hook to ask about him.

“We are not in the business of standing in the way of players if they really want to go elsewhere to help their career.

“However, I genuinely feel Sammy would benefit greatly from another year in the A-League.

“There’s a fine line there sometimes. He’s been overseas before and returned home to kick start things again.

"He knows he’s going to play regularly here where he would benefit greatly from another year under the guidance of Monty (Nick Montgomery) and Serg (Sérgio Raimundo).”

Fellow Mariners attacker, Brazilian Marco Tulio, is also on the radar of a number of clubs - predominantly in Asia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The club, however, are hopeful the 25-year-old excitement machine will remain in Gosford for one more season.

Peil, meanwhile, is clinging to the hope that Silvera, who had a previous injury-hit spell in Portugal with Pacos de Ferreira, might also be persuaded to stay.

“He wants to be a part of the Socceroos and I’d imagine he’s pretty close to realising that dream,” he said.

“But to do that it’s crucial to be playing each week. The thing about going overseas is that there is always the risk of perhaps spending more time on the bench than in the starting line up - and that’s where timing and finding the right club becomes crucial.

“I personally feel Sammy will be better placed to get that national team breakthrough if he remains with us for another season.”