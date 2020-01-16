The Oz Football Aid match at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday January 25 will be a 5pm curtain raiser for the 7.30pm A-League clash between Melbourne City and Perth Glory.

Australian celebrities Anthony LaPaglia, Ed Kavalee and Shane Delia will also lace up for the charity clash, joining a list of former international footballers to help raise funds for Australian charity, Rural Aid

Foster will also be joined by football legends like Josip Skoko, Thomas Sorensen, Sarah Walsh and Kathryn Gill, with further names to be announced.

For each ticket sale to the curtain-raiser and A-League match, City will donate $2 to Rural Aid.

A-League partner Hyundai have also donated one of their newly-released Hyundai Venue as a prize, with all future donations of $100 or more to football’s charity partner, Rural Aid, eligible to win the car.

The winner will be drawn on the day of the A-League Grand Final – and will then be personally delivered by Craig Foster and Anthony LaPaglia.



“Uniting with the football community, particularly FFA, the Hyundai A-League, Hyundai itself and Melbourne City FC, demonstrates that football stands with those Australians who have suffered during this horrific period,” PFA Chief Executive John Didulica said.



“Through our initial fundraising efforts, our members have demonstrated how affected they have been by the scenes across Australia so we are really thankful that past players and other prominent members of the community are using their profile to hopefully build on the generosity we have seen across the nation.”