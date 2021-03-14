It was far from plain sailing in the wet but leaders Central Coast have kept up their A-League momentum with a 90th minute penalty goal to salvage a 2-2 draw with Perth Glory.

The visitors looked set to get full points at Central Coast Stadium until Luke Bodnar made contact with Matt Simon's head in the box, prompting a review by the VAR.

Referee Kurt Ams pointed to the spot and Simon made no mistake to level a match of the highest quality despite less than ideal conditions.

The clash was delayed by half an hour due to the heavy rain but when it got going there was little let up.

The Mariners were rewarded first for their enterprising start when Costa Rica international Marco Urena, a constant menace in the opening stanza, scored in the 25th minute.

Daniel Bouman had laid off a superb ball for Daniel De Silva whose shot was well saved by 'keeper Liam Reddy only for Urena to nutmeg him on the deflection.

But the home side couldn't capitalise completely on their dominance, Bruno Fornaroli bagging his seventh goal of the season for the Glory after a whipped cross from Neil Kilkenny.

The home side were desperately unlucky not to regain the lead on the cusp of halftime when De Silva speared a shot into the path of Reddy who could only punch it back to Oliver Bozanic.

The veteran midfielder showed his class and guile, taking the time to prop and curl in a looping left-foot shot, only for it to hit the far post.

From there however it was largely the Glory.

Fornaroli should have done better without the keeper to beat in the 65th minute but it appeared the scorned chance would not cost them as D'Agostino scored a near-post special for the Glory to take the lead in the 76th.

Yet the drama was far from over.

Firebrand Reddy got into some push and shove with his teammate Nicholas Sullivan for seemingly failing to mark up in defence and just two minutes later Simon and Darryl Lachman were both yellow carded for an altercation.

Even Simon's penalty failed to secure the match with both sides having chances in time added on.