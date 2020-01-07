The Mariners have only won three of their 11 games this season and sit second-last on the table, just a point above Newcastle.

The club has lost four of its past five matches and last weekend went down 2-1 to Wellington.

"Morale is okay," Simon said.

"[But] we’re nearly halfway through the season, we need to start getting some wins on the board. The season is starting to get away.

"We’ll be looking to get a couple of wins back to back and move up the table. All season we’ve played well in patches in all games.

"It’s obviously important to play for the whole 90 minutes, once we can get do that we can get some more points on the board.

"It was disappointing to go over there, I thought we were a good chance [in New Zealand]. To lose the way we did was quite disappointing."

The Mariners face Melbourne Victory at home this weekend.

"We have to work hard this week with a big game on Sunday against the Victory," Simon admits.

"They had a good win agaisnt Newcastle so we’ll have to be on our game to produce the goods."

Simon made his 250th A-League appearance last weekend. The veteran striker described it as a special moment.

"Obviously I’m quite proud to make 250 appearances in the league," the 33-year-old said.

"I was pretty happy to make my first appearance about 14 years ago, so to make 250 was something I will probably cherish when I finish."