Placed into receivership after long-time benefactor Tony Sage’s cash coffers ran dry, Glory were eight weeks ago the subject of a bid from Melbourne-based developer Ross Pelligra, who already owns Italian Serie C side Catania FC.

When that takeover manoeuvre seemingly stalled, there was interest from the Middle East - and now seemingly South East Asia.

Those close to negotiations claim the current plan is for there to be an official unveiling of Glory’s new owners before the Matildas hit town for their October 25 Olympic Games qualifier against Iran.

A well placed source told FTBL: “A Singapore property developer is in advanced discussions with the receivers KordaMentha.

“The plan is for the State government to make an announcement before the first Olympic qualifier in Perth.”

Pelligra looked to be in pole position to take the reins, with a management team including ex-Socceroos Vince Grella and Stan Lazaridis standing by.

However, Pelligra declined to comment yesterday when asked whether his group were still among the bidders.

The price mooted to secure the licence from the Australian Professional Leagues is thought to be around $20 million, with the State Government willing to chip in $7 million to help secure the club’s long term future.

The APL has effectively been funding Glory for the past five months with secured loans.

Glory kick off the new season under recently appointed coach Alen Stajcic at home to Newcastle Jets on Sunday.