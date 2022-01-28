The A League womens fixture between Western Sydney Wanderers and Adelaide United has been delayed because of a sinkhole in the pitch at Marconi Stadium.
The start of the Western Sydney Wanderers v Adelaide United A-League Women game has been delayed after a sinkhole was discovered on the field at Sydney's Marconi Stadium. The issue is outside one of the penalty areas. Officials pushed back the start time of the game 20 minutes to 8.05pm as groundstaff worked to fill in the hole. AAP aw/nh
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Desperate A-League Women Wanderers seek ruthless edge
De la Harpe goal secures ALW win for Perth
A-League plays catch-up after COVID havoc
Latest News
Rogic inspires Socceroos' win over Vietnam
28 Jan 2022
Kerr on target again in Matildas' victory
28 Jan 2022
Socceroos coach Arnold to return for Oman
28 Jan 2022