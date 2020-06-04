Melbourne Victory are on the hunt for a new captain with Ola Toivonen departing the struggling A-League giants.

The 33-year-old forward has decided to return to Europe after the expiration of his contract with Victory, rather than stay on to complete the 2019/20 season which is suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The former Swedish international scored 25 goals in 40 appearances for Victory but leaves with the club a disappointing 10th on the ladder with just five wins from 21 matches this season.