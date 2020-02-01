Sydney FC coach Steve Corica will be paying close attention to Western Sydney's first outing under caretaker coach Jean Paul de Marigny on Sunday in preparation for next week's derby.

The Wanderers will run out for the first time since sacking coach Markus Babbel against Central Coast in Gosford on Sunday and Corica is eager to see what changes, if any, de Marigny makes.

Speaking after Friday night's 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar, Corica said he is unsure of what to expect of the lowly Wanderers ahead of their Sydney derby at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in round 18.

"I'll have to wait and see what JP does with them this week and go from there," he said.

"We're still hurting that they beat us in the first round because I thought we dominated that game and we just couldn't score that night so obviously we want to put things right."

The Sky Blues have not lost a game since the 1-0 defeat to the Wanderers back in round three, and are currently on a five-game winning streak and 13 points clear at the top of the ladder.

And while the Wanderers are ninth in the table, Corica expects the rivalry to bring out the best in both teams.

"You'd expect them to be up for it, it's a derby anyway," he said.

"They should be up for it, we should be up for it. It's another great occasion, I think it's going to be a great crowd."