The ‘overnight sensation’ - who played a pivotal role in shutting out Peru as the Socceroos prevailed on penalties in last month’s playoff shootout - jets off this week to join his new teammates at Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts.

ROCKIN AND ROWL-IN WITH AUSTRALIA

Defender Kye Rowles is ready to build on his burgeoning reputation with new club Hearts.

The Socceroos' breakthrough centre-back may be hard to dislodge after starring in the Socceroos' World Cup qualifying success against Peru.

The former Olyroo will aim to start alongside compatriots Nathaniel Atkinson and Cameron Devlin for the Scottish Premiership club.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

And, having sprung the surprise of starting the ex-Central Coast centre-back against both AUE and then the South Americans, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold expects the 24-year-old’s credentials to crystallize further in the lead up to November-December’s extravaganza in Qatar.

Arnold backed his judgement to plump for Rowles ahead of long-time incumbents like Trent Sainsbury and Milos Degenek in the those sudden-death duels, and his gamble was vindicated.

Sainsbury suffered an injury but, in testament to Rowles’ emerging quality, was destined to be dropped regardless.

Having overseen Rowles’ development in his other erstwhile role as Olyroos chief, Arnold told FTBL: “I’m delighted for the kid … I never doubted he was ready for both our play off games.

“He’s got so many facets to his game and fits perfectly into the system we want to play. He’s pretty unflappable, very calm in possession and reads the game so well.

“He’s going to get even better and his move to Scotland has come at a good time as his game keeps developing. He’s one of many in the current squad who’s come up from the Olyroos and I’m happy to have helped play a part in his development.

“The sky’s the limit for him if he keeps his head down and keeps working hard.”

Rowles is linking up with fellow Socceroo Nathaniel Atkinson and and Socceroo-in-waiting Cameron Devlin at Tynecastle Park, and looks destined to flourish at a club that reached last season’s Scottish Cup final and is seeking to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League.

“It’s shaping up to be another big year for Hearts and I’m just so pleased to be part of it,” explained Rowles.

“Robbie Neilson (the coach) made it plain how much he wanted to me to come, and for me it was a no-brainier. This move is kind of a 'you know if you’ve got it, or you don’t territory'.

“I'm joining the big boys now and I’m going to reallytest myself. Hopefully I’ll replicate what the two other Aussie boys have done. To get three of us (in the Hearts) starting line-up would be special.”

Thrice-capped Rowles admits he didn’t see his Socceroos elevation coming.

“I really didn’t really see it happening, to be honest,” he added. “I knew I’d had a good year with the Mariners but there were a few senior boys ahead of me who’d played just about every minute in the qualifiers.

“So to get thrown in the mix was pretty special and I just wanted to make the most of the opportunity.

“I don’t think the coaching staff care too much about the amount of caps or experience you have. It's more about if they think you're ready.

"To start both myself and Nate (Atkinson) in such huge games (UAE and Peru) just shows it’s how you’re performing at the time that’s most important.

“Arnie and (assistant) Rene (Meulensteen) have been working with us through their time with the Olyroos and they know that we can step up when called upon.

“The aim now is to keep performing and be in the mix for the World Cup. That would be the icing on the cake to everything else that’s happened this year.

“I need to work on my heading a bit, staying disciplined for 90 minutes and just progressing my game.

“There are good teams and some great players in Scotland and I can’t wait to see how things pan out.”

More news can be found here.