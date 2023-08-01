Having departed the A-League as one of Central Coast Mariners' grand final heroes, $1.2 million man Silvera is dreaming of playing his part in a Boro side desperate to return to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

Two goals and an assist for Michael Carrick’s men over the past few weeks are promising portents of what might lie ahead for the 22-year-old winger who is firmly on the radar of the Socceroos as he grabs the gauntlet of competing in arguably world football’s most arduous and demanding competition.

Boro beat off Hearts, Plymouth, Stoke City and huge J-League interest to snare Silvera, who attributes the love he was shown by Boro, as well as mum Julie being based in the UK, as determining factors in his decision to swap Gosford for Teeside.

Add the fact that compatriots Riley McGree and newly-signed goalkeeper Tom Glover are also on Boro’s books and it looks like a match made in heaven.

“I’m grateful to be here and really pleased to have been getting game time,” said Silvera (who netted against Rotherham and Bradford City).

“Having both Riley and Tom here made the decision easier also - it’s helped me settle in quicker and I’ve been made to feel really welcome by everyone at the club.

“There have been a few jokes around about it turning into Aussie Boro, and I know I’ve made the right choice coming here.

“My mum has lived in London for over three years and that was a factor also. But, overall, Middlesbrough were the club that was most welcoming and I really couldn’t turn it down.”

Boro fell short in last season’s playoffs against Coventry City, and Silvera foresees another concerted promotion bid unfolding in the months ahead.

“In my eyes Middlesbrough are a Premier League club with the mentality they have here, and you see that drive to win promotion at training every day,” he added.

“The boys have the quality to get there and it’s just a matter of putting together the consistency throughout an entire season. Hopefully I can add a little bit extra and contribute to us going up.

“I feel like I’m adjusting well and getting up to speed here - technically I don’t see a problem. This team likes to have the ball and create multiple opportunities and I think that suits my style of play.

“Riley McGree had a huge impact and was unbelievable last season and hopefully I can do something similar.

“I’ve always dreamed of one day playing for the Socceroos, and maybe this move can help that become a reality.”

Injuries and Covid restrictions ravaged Silvera’s maiden overseas move to Portugal’s Pacos de Ferreira in 2020, his return to the Mariners, via Newcastle Jets, last season proving a blessing in disguise, as the linkup with coach Nick Montgomery relit the fire smouldering within.

“Going overseas the first time was unfortunate because of Covid and injury but I learned a lot, and was able to take that back to the A-League and apply it to my game,” he explained.

“Nick Montgomery was a huge part of that - I can’t thank him enough. He’s the one who gave me the belief when I first joined the Mariners.

“He always gave me that license to go out and express myself, and when I returned we picked up where we left off.

“I’m still going through the photos and videos from the grand final win (6-1 over Melbourne City) and it was the perfect send off. The weird thing is we never felt any nerves or pressure through the finals series and had this feeling all along that something special was coming.

“A lot of that’s down to the coach - I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before Monty returns home to the UK to coach at the top level. I feel what he’s achieved with the Mariners is just the start for him.

“He knows what it takes to bring the best out of players, having played at a great level himself. And he’s got an eye for identifying and nurturing young talent, which you’ve seen at the Mariners over the last couple of years.”

Silvera sees a symmetry with Carrick, another emerging mentor whose man management attributes run deep.

“The boss here wants to take control of every game in all aspects, with or without the ball. He has a similar coaching approach to Nick Montgomery in that he’s a player-manager who gets the best from the boys he’s coaching,” he said.

“He’s passing his knowledge down and is a very calm and chill kind of guy who wants you to go out and be creative and try things. He doesn’t want you to be a robot.”