Sophia Smith has given the United States liftoff at the Women's World Cup, her double leading the way in a 3-0 first-up defeat of Vietnam.

Superstar Megan Rapinoe earned her 200th cap off the bench but it was Smith, the next big thing, who arrived on the world stage at Auckland's Eden Park with two first-half strikes.

Smith then turned provider for captain Lindsey Horan's second-half goal.

A well-organised defence and a star turn from their goalkeeper saved Vietnam from a heavier rout.

Tran Thi Kim Thanh saved Alex Morgan's penalty in a fine display, bravely contesting every in-dispute ball, claiming cross after cross.

On their World Cup debut, Vietnam still were no match for the two-time reigning champions, who didn't allow the first-timers a single shot until second-half added time.

The US always held control even if Vlatko Andonovksi's experimental XI led to an often disjointed showing.

Midfielder Julie Ertz was preferred in defence to Alana Cook, Savannah DeMelo earned her first-ever national team start, while Trinity Rodman and Smith played off the side of Morgan up front.

Smith began her best-afield display with a 13th-minute goal, lashing home after gathering Morgan's flick from Horan's sharp pass.

Late in the half, Rodman - the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman - drew a penalty when Hoang Thi Loan caught her foot in a penalty-box lunge.

The spot kick made it six penalties in six World Cup games so far, and the fourth failed effort, with Morgan sending her tame shot centrally.

In 11 first-half minutes of additional time, Smith doubled up when a long range effort bobbled through Thanh's legs.

Her best chance for a hat-trick came eight seconds following the restart, when Morgan's header played the 22-year-old through only for her to poke wide.

Superstars Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, both on the comeback trail from injury, came into the game after an hour, allowing the blue-haired Rapinoe to win her milestone cap.

The retiring 38-year-old missed a fine chance from Lavelle's cutback on 71 minutes for a goal on the occasion.

Horan, who was busy and bright in the heart of midfield, got hers when Smith outpaced her marker, netting emphatically from the winger's cut-back.

While not in the magnitude of their 13-0 opening win over Thailand four years ago, the US will bank the win and move onto their next challenge - the Netherlands, a rematch of the 2019 final.

"We're very encouraged by the soccer that was displayed," Andonovski said.

"Breaking down an organised low block like Vietnam is not easy."

Vietnam, who had warm support among the 41,107 crowd, play Portugal next as they hope for a first World Cup point.

"A good lesson for us to draw experience," Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung said.

"I'm very satisfied with the goalkeeper ... especially the penalty (save) which is wonderful."