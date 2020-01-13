THEY SAID IT: "We're talking about the A-League; we're not talking about the youth team or the NPL. You can't make those mistakes in the A-League." Adelaide coach Gertjan Verbeek rips into makeshift defender Ryan Kitto after the Reds' 3-0 loss to Perth.

MAN OF THE ROUND: Brad Inman is in a rich vein of form. Against Melbourne City on Friday night, the Brisbane winger scored a first-half double to make it four goals in three matches.

BEAT THAT: Melbourne City's Nathaniel Atkinson's first A-League goal was one to remember as the 20-year-old smashed a right-foot finish from outside the area to help his team to secure a 2-2 draw with Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

STAT ATTACK: Wellington have equalled their record of nine-straight unbeaten matches. Six of them have been wins.

TALKING POINT: Adelaide have sunk to four-successive losses, conceding 10 goals during that time. Coach Gertjan Verbeek is under pressure to turn it around, with the Reds slipping out of the top six nearing the halfway point of the competition.

INJURIES: Wanderers star Alex Meier did not travel to Wellington due to a hamstring injury. Jets goalkeeper Glen Moss was taken from the field midway through the second half against Sydney FC with a calf injury. Melbourne City's Scott Galloway (ankle), the Roar's Scott Neville (lower leg) and the Glory's Chris Ikonomidis (ankle) also picked up injuries in round 14.

UNDER PRESSURE: Markus Babbel, whose team have lost seven of their past nine. He's struggling to install any fluency up front and cut his media conference short, at 76 seconds.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Sydney FC remain the standout team after their 2-1 win over the Jets on Friday night, but will have the bye this week. Adelaide, Newcastle and Western United will be desperate to turn their form around in round 15, but none more so than the Wanderers. They will play red hot Perth on Sunday at Bankwest Stadium.