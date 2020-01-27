THEY SAID IT: "I love this game because this was the big derby for us when I was playing. Obviously, the Wanderers have come along which made it something special as well, the Sydney derby - but this is a special one for us." - Sydney FC coach and former player Steve Corica on making it four wins on the bounce against their oldest rival, Melbourne Victory

MAN OF THE ROUND: Alexander Baumjohann was terrific against Melbourne Victory, having a hand in a number of key moments for Sydney FC, including delivering an assist and scoring the final goal. He seized the opportunity to flex in front of Victory fans, but soured his night by getting sent off for retaliation in the dying minutes

BEAT THAT: It was a weekend for goalkeepers to make their mark and the best was reserved for Phoenix custodian Stefan Marinovic, who produced a sublime left-legged save to deny Abdiel Arroyo at the death, securing Wellington all three points against Newcastle

STAT ATTACK: Besart Berisha played his 200th A-League game at his third A-League club. He celebrated with a brace for Western United - albeit in a loss - and, in the process, made it 11 goals for the season and 126 in total in the competition. He is the outright sixth-highest Australian national league scorer

TALKING POINT: Western United have lived a nomadic existence so far and played at their third home ground of the season when they faced Adelaide United at Footscray's Whitten Oval. Coach Mark Rudan said he enjoyed the atmosphere of the smaller ground, but conceded he would prefer a consistent home venue beyond this season

INJURIES: Newcastle's Lachlan Jackson appeared to suffer a serious knee injury in the Jets' loss to Wellington

UNDER PRESSURE: Melbourne Victory will bounce straight from their loss to Sydney to Tuesday night's Asian Champions League qualifying match against Kashima Antlers. They will have to return to Melbourne before travelling to Perth on Friday for Saturday night's match against the Glory. It could be a make-or-break week for their season

WHAT'S NEXT?: Sydney FC kick off round 17 on Friday night when they host Brisbane. There are three games on Saturday, with Newcastle at home to Western United and Melbourne City travelling to Adelaide to face the Reds, before Melbourne Victory face the tough task of taking on the Glory in Perth. On Sunday, Western Sydney will play their first game under caretaker coach Jean-Paul de Marigny when they face Central Coast in Gosford. Wellington have the bye.