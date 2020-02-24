A LOOK AT ROUND 20 OF THE A-LEAGUE:

THEY SAID IT: "I grew up with Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin and the Comedy Capers. This was Comedy Capers the way we defended" Adelaide United coach Gertjan Verbeek explains how his team leaked five goals in their heavy loss to Western Sydney.

MAN OF THE ROUND: It's been an exasperating season at times for Wanderers captain Mitch Duke. But that was cast aside with two classy first-half goals in the 5-2 romp against the Reds. The Socceroo forward has nine goals for the season, including four from his past three games.

BEAT THAT: Macaulay Gillesphey bagged his first A-League goal as Brisbane showed their ticker again with an 85th-minute equaliser against Perth in Redcliffe. Robbie Fowler's team have scored a league-high 15 of their 20 goals in the last half-hour of matches.

INJURIES: Panagiotis Kone (Western United, arm).

STAT ATTACK: Western United delivered 29 crosses in their loss to Wellington, of which just two were listed as "accurate" by A-League record-keepers, summing up the problems up front at the Melbourne club.

TALKING POINT: Are the six finalists already locked in? It's perhaps too early to make that call but the five-point gap from Brisbane in sixth to Western United and the Wanderers in a share of seventh seems large given the respective teams' overall form. Western Sydney's five-goal blitz suggests they're not done for.

UNDER PRESSURE: Mark Rudan's return to Wellington was little more than a soggy nightmare. A third-straight scoreless performance across ditch means their finals prospects will start to evaporate if they can't win at home next week against Central Coast.

WHAT'S NEXT?: A reduced round is highlighted by Brisbane's visit to Melbourne City, where the Roar can climb further into the top six. Western United will try to break from their rut when hosting Central Coast, while Melbourne Victory are home to Adelaide and Perth travel to Newcastle.