THEY SAID IT: "Her presence, her leadership on the field from the get-go was very, very important for us. Even when we went 1-0 down, we just stayed so focused and she was a big part of that." Western United coach Mark Torcaso delighted in Chloe Logarzo's long-awaited return and start in the comeback 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

WOMAN OF THE WEEK: Rhianna Pollicina has picked up where she left off with Melbourne City. The playmaker scored a brace, via a volley and a penalty, to lead them to a 2-1 win over Canberra United at AAMI Park.

STAT: November 27, 2009 was Central Coast's last win in the ALW. The reignited club earned their first win in almost 14 years with a 2-1 victory over Adelaide United. Skipper Taren King scored the first before Wurigumula finished off a lovely team goal.

AGE CHECK: Western Sydney's Talia Younis became the youngest ever player to feature in the ALW after coming off the bench early in the second half in her side's 3-0 loss to Wellington. At 14 years, 11 months and 26 days, Younis beat Sam Kerr's previous record by 49 days.

BEAT THAT: Chelsea Blissett's first league goal was one to remember. The Brisbane recruit picked up the ball in midfield, played a one-two with striker Mia Corbin and coolly curled a shot past Jada Whyman in the Sydney FC goal to score an unlikely winner.

TALKING POINT: Can Brisbane make a genuine run at the finals? The Roar have upset Victory and Sydney in successive weeks to sit equal top of the table - and Tameka Yallop is only just getting started.

INJURIES: Matildas and Victory goalkeeper Lydia Williams came off worse for wear and was substituted holding her arm after she was clattered in the wake of Keiwa Hieda's 90th-minute winner.

UNDER PRESSURE: Normally finals mainstays, Victory have lost their opening two games and have looked shaky at the back, especially at set pieces. It's something coach Jeff Hopkins will be determined to amend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Leaders Brisbane travel to face Wellington on Friday. On Saturday, Canberra welcome Perth, while Victory will attempt to get off the mark when they host Adelaide. On Sunday, Western United have another derby, this time against City, while Newcastle face Western Sydney.