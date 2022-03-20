THEY SAID IT: "Did you watch the first 30 minutes?" - Macarthur coach Ante Milicic after he set a national league record for the earliest triple substitution, which came 30 minutes into the 4-2 loss to Central Coast.

MAN OF THE WEEK: Milos Ninkovic just keeps on delivering. The Sydney FC superstar produced a stunning volley in the 23rd minute to kick off proceedings against Western United, and he turned provider early in the second half to set up Dutchman Luciano Narsingh for his maiden league goal.

BEAT THAT: Mark Birighitti has been in stellar form this season and the Central Coast goalkeeper pulled off another jaw-dropping save against Macarthur. Adrian Mariappa looked certain to score with a looping header but Birighitti leapt and pawed the ball away with his left hand.

STAT ATTACK: Melbourne Victory haven't beaten Melbourne City in the A-League Men since December 21, 2019. That streak extended to a seventh match when City earrned a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

TALKING POINT: Socceroos selection always sparks discussion. Victory delighted in Nick D'Agostino earning his debut cap, Bruno Fornaroli's shock call-up inspired plenty of debate while Mariners boss Nick Montgomery lamented Mark Birighitti being overlooked. Meanwhile, City coach Patrick Kisnorbo lamented the league's lack of international breaks with four players called up.

UNDER PRESSURE: Things were meant to get easier for Perth when they returned home. Instead, their first four games back in WA have resulted in three losses, a goalless draw and the Glory remaining firmly anchored to the bottom of the table. Ultimately, on Sunday, it cost coach Richard Garcia and assistant Steven McGarry their jobs. It's a big task for Ruben Zadkovich from here.

UP NEXT: It's time for midweek football. Brisbane will look to continue their hot streak when they face City on Wednesday, the same night Victory host Western United.