TALKING POINT: The premiership is heading to Melbourne, but which team? City, on Asian Champions League duty have 46 points with two games to play. Western United are second with 41 points and four to play. Victory are third with 38 and four to play. Both of City's rivals enjoyed strong wins this weekend to keep it tight at the top.

STAT ATTACK: Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in 11 games, a club record, after their thrilling last-minute win over Newcastle Jets. Italian striker Francesco Margiotta popped up in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win in the Hunter.

THEY SAID IT: "When the chips are down and things get really difficult, you've got to want to fight and you've got to compete. Some players didn't ... and there will be repercussions for some people." Perth Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich rails against "some of our seasoned professionals" after a 6-0 defeat to Western United.

MAN OF THE WEEK: Lachie Wales was Western United's chief destroyer, netting a first-half hat trick in Tasmania. He didn't know much about the first, a deflection, but his second was a cracking volley, and his third a fine finish to Connor Pain's cross.

UNDER PRESSURE: Wellington Phoenix drew 18,184 people to their homecoming match after 11 months away. Ufuk Talay's side was belted 4-0 by Central Coast, and must lift if they are to cling to their finals place.

BEAT THAT: Jake McGing's first goal in four years arrived at the perfect time for Macarthur, in the 89th minute to earn the Bulls a 2-1 win over Brisbane to keep the expansion side on track for finals.

UP NEXT: Macarthur play two title chasers: Western United on Tuesday and Melbourne Victory on Friday. The Mariners win in New Zealand elevates Saturday's F3 Derby, and Wellington get another week of home comforts against Western Sydney in Auckland on Sunday.

