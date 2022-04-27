THEY SAID IT: "Football's the best game in the world and that's the reason why." - Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery enjoyed his team's 4-2 win in a drama-filled F3 derby against Newcastle on Saturday.

MAN OF THE WEEK: English forward David Ball defied the pain of a big toe injury and a slippery, treacherous surface at Auckland's Eden Park to lift Wellington to a crucial 1-0 win over Western Sydney on Sunday. Ball combined with Reno Piscopo before setting up Ben Waine for the Phoenix's goal as Ufuk Talay's team moved up to fifth on the ladder with three games left in their regular season.

BEAT THAT: Adelaide United teenager Nestory Irakunda's added-time strike in the Reds' 2-0 win over Perth Glory on Sunday was the second time this season the 16-year-old has caught the eye with an emphatic finish. Irakunda's spectacular shot picked out in the top corner and left Glory veteran Liam Reddy helpless as the hosts all but sealed their finals berth.

STAT ATTACK: It hurt their hopes of snatching the premiers plate off Melbourne City or Western United but Monday's 1-1 draw with Brisbane has extended Melbourne Victory's club-record unbeaten run to 13 games. Tony Popovic's team have picked up 17 of 21 points so far after seven of eight games in a gruelling April.

TALKING POINT: Newcastle thought they'd completed a remarkable comeback when Savvas Siatravanis scored in the 82nd minute against Central Coast. Having been 3-0 down at halftime, Siatravanis's strike had scores level at 3-3 but VAR ruled out the effort for a push in the build-up by Archie Goodwin on Mariners defender Kye Rowles. Jets coach Arthur Papas was baffled by the decision, with the loss ending any hope Newcastle had of reaching this year's finals.

UNDER PRESSURE: Macarthur FC have slipped out of the top six at the wrong time of the campaign. A 4-1 loss at home to Melbourne Victory on Friday has the Bulls one point adrift with just two games to play and a worrying minus-six goal difference. For a team that were in the top two for most of the first half of the season, the Bulls are now in serious danger of missing out on finals.

UP NEXT: Victory host Wellington on Friday before the Mariners welcome Western United to Gosford on Saturday. Other matches next weekend include Adelaide hosting Brisbane and Macarthur looking to keep in the finals hunt against Newcastle.