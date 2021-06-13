WHAT HAPPENED IN WEEK ONE OF THE A-LEAGUE FINALS:

* THEY SAID IT: "I'm not ready to retire yet" - delighted Macarthur captain and Socceroos great Mark Milligan told Fox Sports after the Bulls extra-time win over Central Coast.

* STATS THAT MATTTER: Adelaide's 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar was the Reds' first A-League finals victory outside South Australia and the Roar's first defeat in a home final in 11 matches.

* MAN OF THE ROUND: Tomi Juric. The ex-Socceroo has endured a stop-start season but came up trumps for Adelaide with two goals in four minutes in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 win over Brisbane in Redcliffe.

* KEY MOMENT: Charles M'Mombwa picked some moment to score the first goal of his A-League career. The 23-year-old's strike in the first period of extra time at Gosford on Saturday against his former club Central Coast sent 10-man Macarthur FC on their way to a famous win in their first finals appearance.

* TALKING POINT: Will fans be allowed to watch Sunday's semi-final between Melbourne City and Macarthur FC at AAMI Park? The league is expected to make a decision midweek and will be lobbying authorities for the OK to have a crowd following Victoria's COVID lockdown, even in a limited capacity. If crowds aren't allowed there's a good chance the game will be moved away from Melbourne.

* WHAT'S NEXT: Adelaide head to Sydney to face the Sky Blues at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday in the first semi-final, while premiers Melbourne City host expansion club Macarthur at AAMI Park on Sunday. It's season over for Central Coast and Brisbane.