WHAT HAPPENED IN WEEK ONE OF THE A-LEAGUE MEN FINALS: Adelaide United beat Wellington Phoenix 2-0, Sydney FC beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1

THEY SAID IT: "He's just upset with losing the game. We have issues with him, obviously, but that's between me and him." - Sydney FC coach Steve Corica after Wanderers midfielder Milos Ninkovic stormed the Sydney dressing rooms at fulltime.

STATS THAT MATTTER: Wellington have lost every finals game they have played in Australia. Their defeat by Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday was their seventh trans-Tasman final in the last match of Ufuk Talay's tenure as Phoenix boss.

MAN OF THE ROUND: Craig Goodwin, a captain's knock from the Adelaide skipper who scored his team's first-half opener and backed it up by cooly slotting a penalty to help them beat the Phoenix.

KEY MOMENT: Adam Le Fondre - the shortest Sydney FC player on the field - heading home an 80th-minute winner for the Sky Blues to seal a gritty come-from-behind triumph over the Wanderers.

TALKING POINT: Why did Marko Rudan not start Kusini Yengi against Sydney FC? The powerful forward had the Sky Blues on toast in the most recent derby and has shown he has a big-game mentality but his benching meant Brandon Borrello was often isolated. Yengi did not come on until Western Sydney were 2-1 down, and by that time it was too late for him to have an impact.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sydney host Melbourne City on May 12 in the first of two semi-final legs, with the Central Coast Mariners making the trip to Adelaide to take on United the following day.