Queensland's big wet has forced Saturday's A-League match between Brisbane Roar and Western United at Redcliffe to be postponed.

While the heavy rainfall that lashed the region earlier in the week has passed, officials on Thursday decided the surface at Moreton Daily Stadium would not be playable this weekend.

Attempts to relocate the fixture failed, leaving no other option but to postpone the game.

"We were advised yesterday that the playing surface at Moreton Daily Stadium had been severely damaged as a result of the recent torrential rain in the area," Australian Professional Leagues commissioner Greg O'Rourke said.

"Over the past 24 hours we worked with both clubs and other stakeholders to try and relocate the match, but unfortunately due to the tight timeframes involved we were unable to secure a suitable venue at short notice."

It's the second fixture to be affected by the extreme rainfall experienced across the east coast of Australia with last weekend's Big Blue between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory also postponed.

A new date for the game is yet to be confirmed.

Roar chief executive David Pourre said the club was hopeful their Easter Saturday match against Western Sydney would go ahead as scheduled.

"Our A-League preparations are focusing on that match," Pourre said.