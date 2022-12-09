The ex-Manchester United number two knows what it takes for a player to thrive in England’s top flight, and has no doubt the imposing $18 million rated Stoke City defender possesses all the requisite ingredients amidst interest from West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Possibly Australia’s most complete performer during their wonder World Cup run, Souttar, 24, arrived in Qatar with just a smattering of minutes under his belt after his recovery from a long term ACL layoff.

But he looked like he’d never been away from the combat zone, dominating, intercepting, covering for colleagues and unsurpassed aerially in four imperious performances.

Stoke will inevitably cash in - possibly as early as January - with Meulensteen telling FTBL: “If it wasn’t for Harry’s injury I think he’d already have got a move to Premier League but there’s still plenty of time for him. That said, I see it happening sooner rather than later.

“He was immense for us in Qatar, especially when he came in after just a couple of club games preparation.

“That shows the quality he has and the hard work he put in to get ready. We knew all that, which is why even though he maybe wasn’t 100 per cent fit initially we went with him.

“When you have a player of Harry’s class and importance to the way we play you do everything possible to accommodate that, and I think it’s fair to say he covered himself in glory.

“I don’t think there’s any limit to how far he can go with his career - he’ll only keep on getting better. In my view he's made for the Premier League."

Whilst Souttar excelled his centre-back partner, Hearts’ Kye Rowles, was also a rock of reliability alongside him, unfazed by reputations, cool, composed and able to build out from the back.

“A lot of credit has to go to Kye in how he rose to the occasion on the biggest stage,” said Meulensteen.

“He, too, came into the tournament off the back of an injury - but you’ve never have known it.

“He has risen in stature with every game and is one I saw quite a bit of during my scouting trips to Scotland before the World Cup.

“Some people might have been surprised when we went with him during the qualifying playoffs - but Graham Arnold had every faith in his ability and he more than repaid us.

“He took it to another level again at the World Cup, and with his ball playing qualities I can see him going onto to play in Spain one day or maybe one of the bigger clubs in Holland.

“He’s still young (24) and there’s no hurry at all. He’s at a good club right now in a good environment. But does he have what it takes to succeed at a higher level? Most definitely.

“He’s one of that group of youngsters we worked with during our time with the Olyroos who gave us a freshness and energy in Qatar which was a big part of the team reaching the last 16.”