The Socceroo first joined Serbian SuperLiga side Red Star Belgrade in July 2018. His time there though seems to have come to an end.

Milos Degenek departure

The Socceroo has taken to social media to announce his departure from his Serbian club.

Degenek had spent nearly three years at the club, over two stints.

He is rumoured to be headed to Austria.

More news on Aussies Abroad can be found on FTBL.

While he spent the first half of the 2018-19 season with the Balkan club, Degenek was then sold to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal during the northern hemisphere winter break. The Saudi club then sold him back to Red Star six months ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Degenek would become a regular starter in the next two years with Belgrade. However, the Socceroo has once again departed the Serbian side. Degenek was rumoured to be leaving the club for several weeks but officially departed the club this week.

He made the announcement via social media, posting the following message on Instagram:

"Thanks to the best fans in the world. Good luck, teammates, you can be sure that the title remains.

"I'm going to be happy to do what I love the most. To play football. A star in the heart always. See you in some better times.

"Greetings to you - Milos Degenek."

The Socceroo also posted the following message on Twitter:

Move forward as a warrior into new chapter. Looking forward to a new beginning 💙 pic.twitter.com/Da8tVJcbmm — MiloÅ¡ Degenek (@milosdegenek45) January 10, 2022

While he did not specify where he is heading, multiple Austrian papers have stated that Degenek is moving to Austrian Bundesliga side Linzer Athletic Sport Klug - LASK.

According to Austrian paper Oberösterreichische Nachrichten, Degenek has agreed to the move. The publisher states that sources close to the club have confirmed the switch and quotes LASK head coach Andreas Wieland as stating his expectations of Degenek:

"He's stable in a duel, great at forward defense, good in set pieces, he has a good eye and an eye for deeper options, which is important for our game," an enthused Wieland said of the 27-year-old Australian.

Should the Austrian move come to fruition, Degenek would be joining fellow Socceroo James Holland who has been with LASK for five seasons.

The Linz based club is currently ninth in the Bundesliga, sitting in the Relegation round. They are only separated from fourth place by five points. When the Austrian league resumes in late January, LASK will have four more games to try to climb into the Championship round.

LASK has been successful in Europe this season. The club finished first in Group A and has automatically progressed to the Round of 16. The Socceroo made five appearances in the group stage.

More Austrian Bundesliga news can be found using this link.