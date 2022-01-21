Socceroo Martin Boyle has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly in what has been described as a life-changing move for the winger.

Shortly after he was named in Graham Arnold's 25-man squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Vietnam and Oman, Hibernian FC confirmed Boyle's exit for a "significant" undisclosed seven-figure fee.

The 28-year-old, who has scored five goals in 12 Socceroos' appearances, leaves Hibs after seven years with the Edinburgh-based club.

Boyle scored 65 goals in 265 matches for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

"Letting Martin go was a difficult decision to make as he's an important player for us, but equally when a player is presented with a life-changing option in front of him and makes it clear that it's an option he'd like to take, then we have to listen," Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell said.

It's been reported Al-Faisaly have paid around Stg 3 million ($A5.6 million) for Boyle after a Stg 2.5million ($A4.7 million) bid was rejected.

"It's not goodbye, it's see you later. Thank you everyone!," Boyle tweeted after the move was confirmed.

Prior to the confirmation of the deal, Arnold told reporters it was clear the financial aspect of the move was set to prove too tempting for Boyle to overlook.

"From what I've seen with the play in the last couple of years, Saudi Arabian football has come along in leaps and bounds. One of their clubs just won the Asian Champions League for a reason," Arnold said.

"He loves Hibs, he loves the club there ... sometimes, for a player of 28 years of age, it starts getting around the financial side of things as well."