Socceroo Boyle's price set as a Hibs to Celtic move is rumoured

Martin Boyle may be moving soon according to The Scotsman. The Scottish paper reports that the Socceroos striker is linked with Ange Postecoglou's Celtic FC.

The Socceroo has been linked with Celtic FC by a prominent Scottish daily.

Hibernian have placed a price tag of more than $5,000,000 on the striker.

The speculation comes two weeks after another bid for Boyle was rejected by Hibernian.

Celtic FC have been busy of late with the acquisition of three J-League players, including an additional striker in Daizen Maeda. However, the Boyle interest was reported after the announcement of the Japanese trio.

While Boyle and Postecoglou's paths never crossed with the Socceroos, the Hibernian striker having made his international debut after the departure of the now Celtic manager, Postecoglou has not been shy when asked about his liking of Boyle.

Speaking about Boyle back in October, Postecoglou said:

"I know Martin really well," with the Celtic manager adding, “I was pretty pleased when he chose to play for Australia because there was a bit of an arm wrestle when it came to who he was going to play for.

"He's done really well for the national team so I'm well aware of him. He's a good player and it's not easy playing for Australia.

"Unlike other national teams, he's got to do long-haul travel and getting back to this part of the world isn't easy. So he's handled that really well."

What could stop any interest though is the price tag reportedly demanded by Hibernian. According to The Scotsman, the Scottish Premiership club is asking for £3,000,000 or $5,607,552 AUD for the 28-year-old striker.

This news comes two weeks after Hibernian reportedly rejected an offer for Boyle from Saudi Arabian Pro-League club Al-Faisaly. The club reportedly determined that the £500,000 ($927,000AUD) was too low.

Interest into the striker is hardly surprising considering his recent form. Boyle has scored 14 goals in all competitions so far during the 2021-22 season. This included a hat-trick in the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Rangers, which also ensured Hibs' progression to the final.

Boyle also currently sits in joint fifth position for highest goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership, despite Hibernian struggling of late. Hibs currently sits fifth in the league, with Celtic in second. The Scottish Premiership is currently on its winter break.