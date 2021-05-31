Socceroos squad member Kenny Dougall will jet off to join the national team in the Middle East on a high after firing Blackpool into the second-tier of English football.

Dougall scored either side of halftime at Wembley in Sunday's League One play-off final to seal a 2-1 win for Blackpoool over Lincoln.

The uncapped Dougall's double ends a six-year absence from the Championship for Blackpool, during which they also dropped down to League Two.

Ollie Turton put Lincoln ahead after just 48 seconds - the quickest goal in third-tier play-off finals history - before Dougall equalised 11 minutes before the break.

The Australian made it two and put Blackpool ahead with a low drive from 20 yards eight minutes into the second-half.

"Left foot, right foot," Dougall posted on his Instagram account along with an explosion emoji.

"Unbelievable from the lads."

Brisbane-born Dougall had only scored two goals this season prior to the playoffs, both against Oxford United.

He found the net again against Oxford in the play-off semi-finals before Sunday's Wembley double took his tally to five for the campaign.

Dougall's form will have him pushing for a first cap when he links up with Graham Arnold's 31-man squad for World Cup qualifiers in Kuwait City against Kuwait, Taiwan, Nepal and Jordan over the next fortnight.