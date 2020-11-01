Oldham were beaten 2-0 by Salford City thanks to goals from James Wilson and Ash Hunter. The loss was the Latics sixth from 10 games, along with two draws and two wins.

Kewell's side sit 20th in 24-team League Two, four points above the relegation zone. The Australian made some interesting comments to the media after the match.

 

 

 

 

Kewell continued to be a target of unhappy Oldham fans on social media after the match.