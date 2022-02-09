Awer Mabil has made a European club move after he signed a loan deal with Turkish Süper Lig side Kasimpasa S.K. The Socceroo is currently contracted to Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland.

Awer Mabil has signed a loan deal with Turkish Süoer Lig side Kasimpasa.

The winger is contracted with Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland.

He was not called up to the Socceroos January games, despite having featured five times last year.

Former Adelaide United winger has temporarily left his club FC Midtjylland, whom he has been with since signing aged 19 in the winter of 2015. While Mabil was an integral part of the club's last three seasons, making more than thirty appearances in all campaigns, his minutes have been limited this year.

He has made ten appearances in all competitions so far in the 2021-22 season, starting only three times. When announcing their loan to the Turkish side, FC Midtjylland Svend Graversen stated the following about their loan hopes for Mabil:

"Awer has been a long way from the starting line-up for a while due to the huge competition on our wings.

"That is why we have been looking for a good solution for Awer, which we have now found that with this loan agreement for Kasimpasa," said Graversen.

"He deserves to play more, and we have landed an agreement that all parties are happy with.

"We are happy about this, because Awer is an incredibly well-liked person throughout FC Midtjylland, and we hope that he will have lots of success this spring."

Mabil will be hoping that his loan deal will not only increase his playing time and chances to return to the FC Midjtylland starting line-up, but also to the Socceroos.

While he had featured for Graham Arnold during this 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, Mabil was not called into the most recent January fixtures.

Mabil's loan deal which should keep him with Kasimpasa until the end of this 2021-22 Süper Lig season. The Turkish side is currently 14th in the ladder. They next play Alanyaspor on Sunday, February 13.

