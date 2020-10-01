Mabil nabbed an assist and was involved in the build-up to the goal that sealed a historic 4-1 win over the Czech champions in Denmark.

The hosts had gone 1-0 down with just three minutes on the clock, as Slavia Prague dominated much of the opening exchanges.

But the Kenyan-born Socceroo was lively as he and his teammates eventually grew into the game and, after switching flanks in the second period, teed up Sory Kaba to head home the equaliser on 65 minutes.

Midtjylland then scored three more goals in the last seven minutes, with Mabil crossing for Anders Dreyer to lash home the fourth after his initial effort hit the crossbar.

Mabil plays his part

After Peter Olayinka put the visitors ahead in the opening few minutes, Midtjylland players knew they would have to score twice to realise their dream of making the Champions League group stage.

In the end they went above and beyond that, but had taken their time getting there.

Slavia Prague was by far the better side in the opening 20 minutes. But the hosts gradually edged into the game and had 25-year-old Mabil to thank for providing some of that impetus, twice finding space to cross from the right.

In the second period he switched to the left, from where his ball into the box found Sory Kaba to equalise for the hosts.

Awer Mabil with a STUNNING #ChampionsLeague assist! 🔥



The Socceroo helps his Midtjylland to get back level in this morning's second leg play-off! 🇦🇺



Watch LIVE 📲 https://t.co/zuRclXYYmD#OptusSport #UCL #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/fsJAGzV3Ye — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 30, 2020

Controversy then ensued on 79 minutes as Midtjylland were awarded a penalty for a handball by Slavia’s Tomas Holes.

Sory Kaba saw his effort saved, but two minutes later VAR ordered the spot-kick be retaken after goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář was spotted edging off his line.

A change of takers saw Alexander Scholz step up and score, with the ball going in almost five minutes after the original penalty decision.

Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka then made it 3-1 before Mabil again found space and picked out Dreyer to make it 4-1 at the second time of asking.

An emotional Mabil sunk to his knees as the win was sealed.

Born in Kenya in a refugee camp, his journey to the top saw him arrive in Australia aged 11 before leaving Adelaide United for Europe in 2015.

Now he will play amongst the continent's, and indeed the world's, elite names as Midtjylland takes its place in the draw for the Champions League group stages on Friday.