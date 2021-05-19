Kenny Dougall finds himself with one foot in the EFL League One play off final, as Blackpool swept Oxford aside in the first leg of their play off semi final.
Blackpool had to soak up pressure early on, but a rare goal from defender Oliver Turton turned the tide for the Tangerines.
Dougall set up his side’s second in the 26th minute, delivering a long ball from deep, which found on-loan Everton forward Ellis Simms. The Toffees youngster cut back inside at the edge of the box before slotting past the flailing Oxford ‘keeper.
Ellis bagged his brace in the second half, putting Blackpool firmly in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg. Oxford now face the difficult prospect of travelling north to Lancashire with the task of overcoming a three goal deficit.
The two sides face off again on Friday in Blackpool, with the winner heading on to Wembley to fight for a place in the Championship.
