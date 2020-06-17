Socceroos star Jackson Irvine has left Hull City, less than a week before the restart of the English Championship season.

Irvine is one of four out-of-contract players who have failed to agree short-term extensions that would enable them to feature in the final nine games of the campaign for the relegation-haunted Tigers.

The 27-year-old is one of Hull's most consistent performers and has played 112 games for the club since joining from Burton Albion in 2017.

He was named vice-captain earlier this season.

"It's always a tough decision to let lads go who have helped the club on and off the field but all the decisions are made in the best interests of the football club," said Hull manager Grant McCann.

"Ultimately, at this stage of the season, we only want players that are fully committed to the club's cause and our focus is firmly on working with the group that remains ahead of the last nine games."

Hull, who were relegated from the Premier League three years ago, have endured a torrid season and sit two points and one place above the bottom three.

The play fellow strugglers Charlton on Saturday and defeat will see them drop into the relegation zone.

Irvine started his professional career in Scotland with Celtic before joining Ross County and has been a Socceroos regular for the last five years.

Hull captain Eric Lichaj, Stephen Kingsley and Marcus Maddison have also left the club.