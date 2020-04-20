SOCCEROO JACKSON IRVINE'S TOP 10 COVID-19 LOCKDOWN MUSIC PLAYLIST:

* Hybrid Moments - Misfits

* Luminous Spaces - John Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens

* Disarm - Smashing Pumpkins

* Twin Size Mattress - The Front Bottoms

* Never Come Back - Caribou

* Missing Me - Angie McMahon

* Silver Trembling Hands - The Flaming Lips

* Atlas - Bicep

* Hold That Thought - The Brian Jonestown Massacre

* Get It On - Grinderman.