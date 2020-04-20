Socceroos' midfielder and music lover Jackson Irvine's top 10 tracks to get through the coronavirus lockdown.
SOCCEROO JACKSON IRVINE'S TOP 10 COVID-19 LOCKDOWN MUSIC PLAYLIST:
* Hybrid Moments - Misfits
* Luminous Spaces - John Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens
* Disarm - Smashing Pumpkins
* Twin Size Mattress - The Front Bottoms
* Never Come Back - Caribou
* Missing Me - Angie McMahon
* Silver Trembling Hands - The Flaming Lips
* Atlas - Bicep
* Hold That Thought - The Brian Jonestown Massacre
* Get It On - Grinderman.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
Old TV, music help Irvine tackle lockdown
'It’s so bizarre to have a total break from football'
Covid could kill Socceroos' Copa spot
Latest News
Socceroo Jackson Irvine's lockdown top 10
20 Apr 2020
Old TV, music help Irvine tackle lockdown
20 Apr 2020
'Being 6'8 since I was 16 has not been easy'
20 Apr 2020