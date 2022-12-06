Emerging Socceroos star Garang Kuol isn't beating himself up over his missed late opportunity in the World Cup clash against Argentina.

The highly-rated 18-year-old, who landed a spot in the squad without having started an A-League game, almost scored an equaliser in the dying minutes of the Socceroos' round of 16 clash with the South American side..

A few metres out, Kuol saw his goalbound shot deflected away by Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who secured a 2-1 victory and a quarter-final spot for his team, while ending Australia's heroic campaign.

It was a classic 'what if' moment, but Kuol was philosophical about the missed chance.

"After the chance I was pretty disappointed in myself but then when I saw the replay, there wasn't much I could do about it," Kuol said at Sydney Airport on Monday evening.

The Mariners' renowned game-changing super sub came off the bench to play second-half cameos against heavyweight nations France and Argentina

"It was unreal coming up against (Argentina's Lionel) Messi and (France's Kylian) Mbappe," Kuol said.

He will join English Premier League club Newcastle United in January, but his next match is set to be against a team bearing the same name, when his Central Coast Mariners side host their local rival on Sunday.

Kuol said he was excited about playing in the derby, which looms as one of this last appearances for the Mariners before heading to England.

"I'm buzzing, excited, I can't wait," Kuol said of his impending move.

Suggestions are he may be loaned out to another club, but Kuol is still waiting to find out what the high flying Premier League side will do.

"Nothing is clear yet but we'll see what happens come January," Kuol said.

He will be one of a number of players set to return to A League duty when the domestic competition resumes later this week.

His Central Coast team mate Danny Vukovic and fellow goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne of Sydney FC, neither of who got any playing time in Qatar, will have little time to dwell on what the Socceroos achieved.

"Pretty surreal, right back into training at 8am, so back to reality," said Redmayne, whose heroics in the penalty shootout against Peru secured Australia's berth In the finals.

"A-League is back on and (I) encourage everyone to get out there.

"I think if we throw money in the right places I'm sure we can really grow a wave support of football in Australia."

Vukovic revealed Mariners coach Nick Montgomery had already been in touch.

"I've got Monty messaging me. I've got to give him a call while we travel up the coast," Vukovic said.

"We've got a big derby game against Newcastle so straight back into it."