Socceroos whizkid Garang Kuol has made a cameo debut for Hearts in a 1-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

The 18-year-old attacker came off the bench in the 77th minute of the home victory at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday night.

Kuol replaced striker Barrie McKay who had put his team ahead with a superb goal in the 29th minute.

The Australian youngster had few touches but excited fans when he set up Stephen Humphrys for what should have been a second goal in the 89th minute. However, Humphrys shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The debut came just a day after former Central Coast Mariners star Kuol completed his loan move from English Premier League high fliers Newcastle United.

The win put Hearts (35 points) six points clear of Aberdeen in third place behind Ange Postecoglou's Celtic (58) and Rangers (49).

Kuol was also one of three Australians to appear for Hearts, along with defender Kye Rowes and fellow sub Cammy Devlin.

Rowes featured in a conroversial moment, with St Mirren adamant they should have been awarded a late penalty when the ball struck him on the arm inside the penalty box.

Kuol was one of two Hearts debutants in the match with fellow loan signing, England under 21 defender James Hill, delivering a man-of-the-match performance in his first start.

It is a big week gor Hearts.

They can go nine points clear in third if they beat Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Wednesday, and then they've got a Scottish Cup derby clash with Hibs at Easter Road next weekend.