Amini joined the Cypriot First Division side in June of this year after spells in Denmark with AGF and Germany with Borussia Dortmund. The Socceroo would not go on to represent Apollon Limassol though.

The club would loan him to Cypriot opponents PAEEK. Amini has now left both, ending his contract with Apollon through a consensual termination according to the club's press office. There was no indication as to where the 28-year old Socceroo may head next.

The January transfer window is approaching in most football jurisdictions. The European window opens in the first week of January for most countries while the A-League transfer window opens on January 15, 2022.

Amini has played in Australia in the past. The Sydney born player started his career in the A-League in 2010-11 with Central Coast Mariners before making a move to Borussia Dortmund the next season.

He spent four years with the German side playing on loan and for the second team before moving to Denmark in 2015. After one year with Randers he moved to Danish side AGF where he remained for four and a half year. He made his Cyprus move ahead of this season.

Internationally he made his first appearance for the Socceroos in 2018 and was last called in in 2019. In total Amini has eight caps.

