Chronicle Live has named Souttar as one of three players that Newcastle are interested in signing up during the transfer window.

The 21-year-old was outstanding on loan for Fleetwood Town in League One last season and has made an eye-catching start to life in the Championship with Stoke City this season.

The defender helped the Potters eliminate Aston Villa from the EFL Cup and was then named man of the match on his league debut against Preston North End.

Born and raised in Scotland, Souttar was eligible to play for Australia through his mother.

The towering centre back has earned two caps for the Socceroos.