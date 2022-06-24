La Liga's Cadiz CF have secured the services of Socceroos Awer Mabil. The former A-League winger joins them from Danish side FC Midtjylland.

Socceroos winger Awer Mabil has made a move to Spain, leaving FC Midtjylland after seven seasons with the Danish Superliga side.

During his time in Denmark he won both the Danish Superliga and Danish Cup. Mabil also did several loan spells to Danish opponents Esbjerg fB, Portugues side FC Paços de Ferreira and most recently Turkish side Kasimpasa.

He now joins La Liga side Cadiz CF on a four year deal. Cadiz received promotion to the Spanish top flight ahead of the 2020-21 season. They finished 17th in the league last season, narrowly escaping relegation.

The signing was announced in Mabil's hometown of Adelaide.

La Liga resumes play in August. In his first order of business, Mabil and Cadiz CF will face Socceroos' captain Mat Ryan's Real Sociedad on August 14, 2022.

